The importance of North Dakota's rangelands

Rangeland, often seen with some livestock on it, is a familiar sight in North Dakota. But occasionally a reminder of the importance of that land and its use may be in order.

With the support of over 100 countries and 400 organizations, the United Nations declared 2026 the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists to “honor and raise awareness of the important role these lands play in creating a sustainable environment and economic growth for communities around the world.”

North Dakota is a prairie state, and as such, around a thirty percent of the state may be considered rangeland, consisting of private, state, and federally owned and managed land.

SDSU range scientist James "Tex" Lewis said it well: “If we fail to develop scientific understanding of range ecosystems and ecological wisdom to plan their wise use, man’s well-being will be jeopardized. We cannot plunder the resource of nearly half of the land base of this planet with impunity.”

Maintaining healthy rangelands provides a variety of important monetary and societal benefits to the local, state, and national economy. Some of the more commonly identified benefits include soil and water conservation, watershed protection, livestock grazing, wildlife habitat, and biodiversity. More broadly it also includes sustainable development, food security, and climate resistance.

Research on the ecology, management, and economics of North Dakota rangelands conducted at the NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center, and the work of the Natural Resource Conservations Service are among the many entities increasing our understanding of the ecology and management of these ecosystems.

Native prairie, including that in North Dakota, is one of the most endangered — or perhaps the most endangered — ecosystem in North America, largely to do conversion to cropland and other uses. It seems that the economic incentives work against the preservation of this ecosystem. So, make an effort to become more familiar with the ecology and management of this important and dwindling resource.

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Further Reading

