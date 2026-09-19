How to make the most of North Dakota nature this fall

Fall is here. Conversations these days often include a statement lamenting the end of summer. However, North Dakotans have endless opportunities to get out and enjoy nature, and those opportunities are not restricted to summer. So, embrace this change in season. Fall has much to offer.

Scenic Byways

Fall is often characterized by the trees putting on their annual show. But don’t forget the prairie — it also puts on a color show. That can even be enjoyed in the comfort of your car. Consider a drive through one of the many Scenic Byways and Backways across the state. Most everyone lives near one of these routes.

Wildlife Refuges

One of the more spectacular events of nature is the spring and fall migration of waterfowl and other birds. North Dakota has several National Wildlife Refuges, many of which have hiking trails as well as auto trails for your viewing. There are also waterfowl production areas, state parks, and scattered wetlands over much of the state as well as feeding areas on the uplands. As such, North Dakota has an abundance of opportunities to observe the fall migrations.

Hunting Season

Hunters of course embrace the fall hunting seasons. People hunt for a variety of reasons, and observing nature is an important part of the hunting experience. The fondest memories for many hunters are being able to enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of a day afield.

Nighttime Sky

The nighttime sky is also putting on some interesting displays. Meteor showers will be putting on a show pretty much throughout the season. The Taurids meteor shower has already begun and the Orionids, Draconids, and Leonids will also be putting on their annual shows.

Camping in State Parks

Have you done some fall camping? Fall camping can be a great way to get out and enjoy the flora and fauna. With 14 state parks, there are lots of options to choose from, and of course there is Theodore Roosevelt National Park, as well as other county and local parks. And as an added seasonal benefit, the mosquitoes and other pests should not be as problematic as in the summer months.

Fall can be a feast for the senses — be it sight, sound, smell, or taste. All you have to do is make a point to get out and experience it. So, get out and embrace what nature has to offer you this fall.