Cedar waxwings brighten the winter for birdwatchers

If you happen to see a flock of birds working on the fruits of a tree or shrub this winter, you might want to take the time to check them out more closely. It could be a flock of cedar waxwings, and if it is, there is a good chance they will make your day a little brighter.

Cedar waxwings are interesting birds. That is exemplified by how Arthur Cleveland Bent described them in his book Life Histories of Familiar North American Birds (1950):

“…The perfect gentleman of the bird world … There is in him a refinement of deportment and dress; his voice is gentle and subdued; he is quiet and dignified in manner, sociable, never quarrelsome … His plumage is delicate in coloring-soft, quiet browns, grays, and pale yellow-set off, like a carnation in our buttonhole, by a touch of red on the wing.”

About the size of a starling, cedar waxwings can be identified by their tan head with a crest, black mask, tan breast and light-yellow belly. They have a yellow tip to the tail, and some of the wing feathers are often described as looking like the tips were dipped in red wax. Their common name, “waxwing” is a reference to red waxy secretions on the secondary’s wing tips.

Cedar waxwings are permanent residents across much of the United States, including North Dakota. They are well known for their fondness for the fruits of trees and shrubs, particularly during the winter months. As such, waxwings are more conspicuous during winter when the trees are bear as they wander around in search of persistent fruits on trees and shrubs such as crab apple, mountain ash, Juneberries, chokecherries, hawthorn, raspberries, and yes, cedar. Look for them in any area such as parks, residential area, and the like where fruit trees may be found.

The less common Bohemian waxwing may also be observed in the state, which is similar in appearance and behavior to the cedar waxwing. But their breast is all gray and the underside of the tail is cinnamon colored.

So, keep a watch for this interesting bird this winter. And you might want to keep a pair of binoculars handy because a good close look is a real treat!