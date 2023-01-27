Legislative Review 2023 | House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D-Fargo)
Dave Thompson interviews House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D-Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review.
Topics include:
- How minority Democrats influence legislation
- Child care
- Workforce needs
- State retirement options
- Behavioral health

