Legislative Review 2023 | House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D-Fargo)

Dave Thompson interviews House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D-Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:



How minority Democrats influence legislation

Child care

Workforce needs

State retirement options

Behavioral health

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.