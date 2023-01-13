North Dakota Legislative Review
Fridays beginning January 20, 2023
Each week during the North Dakota Legislative Session, Prairie Public news director Dave Thompson will host conversations with newsmakers and legislators.
Upcoming Guests
January 20: Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot)
January 27: House Majority Leader Mike LeFor (R-Dickinson)
-
Dave Thompson and Sen. David Hogue discuss workforce shortages, tax cuts, incentives for animal agriculture, and more.
-
Bill Thomas and Dave Thompson discuss North Dakota Legislative Review and some things to watch for in the 2023 Session.