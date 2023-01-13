© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
NDLR_podcast.jpg
North Dakota Legislative Review
Fridays beginning January 20, 2023
Hosted by Dave Thompson

Each week during the North Dakota Legislative Session, Prairie Public news director Dave Thompson will host conversations with newsmakers and legislators. 

Upcoming Guests
January 20: Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot)
January 27: House Majority Leader Mike LeFor (R-Dickinson)

