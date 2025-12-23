Save the date for a special session. Plus, Dave's top story of 2025

Save the Date: Special Session

Next week, the State of North Dakota will hear if its plan to improve rural health care will get a ‘thumbs up’ from the Department of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

At stake: $500 million, paid out over five years.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong sent out a ‘save the date’ notice, meaning that if all goes well, the session will start on January 21, and will last about three days.

Legislative leaders have said they want to limit that session to the health care discussion. If lawmakers want to bring other bills, they would have to go to the Legislative Management Committee, which will become a de facto “delayed bills” committee. But if they persist in having their bills before the special session, they could take it to the membership, after denial by the Management Committee, and if they could get a two-thirds vote, then the bill could be introduced.

My Top Story of 2025

It’s a tradition among news organizations – choosing the top stories of the year.

It’s not an easy choice. But in my mind, it’s the Legislature approving the new property tax relief measure. To get to the final bill, lawmakers had to sort through a number of proposals, settling on one that was championed by Governor Armstrong. I’m not saying it was perfect, but it benefits a lot of property taxpayers

–

I’ll be back with more D’Ya NoDak in 2026. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, and a happy new year!