North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson)
Dave Thompson interviews House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) on North Dakota Legislative Review.
Topics include:
- Workforce issues
- Child care
- Tax relief
- Animal agriculture
- State employee benefits
—
Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.
The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.