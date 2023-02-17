North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Rep. Craig Headland (R-Montpelier)

Dave Thompson interviews Rep. Craig Headland (R-Montpelier) on North Dakota Legislative Review. Headland is chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee.

Flat income tax proposal

Property taxes

Removal of the "trigger" mechanism on the oil tax

