North Dakota Legislative Review

North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Rep. Don Vigesaa (R-Cooperstown)

Published March 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT
Dave Thompson interviews Rep. Don Vigesaa (R-Cooperstown) on North Dakota Legislative Review. Vigesaa is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Topics include:

  • Spending priorities
  • Transportation funding
  • Tax relief
  • Water issues
  • Building projects


Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.

North Dakota Legislative Review Legislature
