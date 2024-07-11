© 2024
Philosophical Currents

Farewell Reflections: Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein & Ashley Thornberg on 'Philosophical Currents'

Published July 11, 2024 at 1:59 PM CDT
Ashley Thornberg and Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein

In the final episode of "Philosophical Currents" together, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein and Ashley Thornberg sit down for a heartfelt conversation reflecting on the origins of the segment, their journey together, and the valuable lessons they've learned from exploring philosophy in everyday life. Join them as they share memorable moments, insights, and their thoughts on the impact of their work on both themselves and their audience.

