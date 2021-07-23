© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Philosophical Currents
Hosted by Jack Russell Weinstein
Ashley Thornberg
Craig Blumenshine

Jack Russell Weinstein, host of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, joins Main Street to discuss the philosophical aspects of current events.

  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    Anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence on the rise
    Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise. Ashley Thornberg visits with Philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein.
  • Why: Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life
    Affirmative Action and Higher Education
    Monday, November 28, 2022 - Philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins Ashley Thornberg for this month’s philosophical currents as he discusses affirmative action. This in light of the case before the United States Supreme Court concerning affirmative action and the higher education admission process.
  • PhotoFunia-1667236982.jpg
    The Philosophy of Halloween
    Jack Russell Weinstein is here for our monthly episode of Philosophical Currents, an opportunity to take a philosophical dive into a current topic. Today he reflects on Halloween, specifically the curious behavior as people adopt alternative personas behind the masks. He visits with Ashley Thornberg.
  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    Political Pawns
    Our monthly “Philosophical Currents” conversation touches upon timely topics as we visit with UND professor of philosophy Jack Weinstein. Today he visits with Main Street's Ashley Thornberg about the Venezuelan migrant crisis and a recent death of a teenager in North Dakota. How are those two events tied? Is it ever okay for politicians to gain from someone else's personal tragedy.
  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    Equal Justice Under the Law
    In a conversation during the Main Street show, UND professor Jack Russell Weinstein tackles a rich topic: equal protection under the law.
  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    "What Are Human Rights?"
    UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein visits with Ashley Thornberg in a conversation first airing on Prairie Public's Main Street show.
  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    "What Does it Mean to be a Conservative, or to be a Liberal?"
    UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein visits with Alicia Hegland-Thorpe in a conversation first heard on the Main Street radio show.
  • philosophical_currents_0.jpg
    Changing Minds
    One issue that touches on the divide between us, and affects numerous topics, is the reluctance or inability for people to change their minds.
  • jack_russell_weinstein_smile.jpg
    Male Emotions and Friendships
    For this month’s Philosophical Currents, Jack Russell Weinstein talks about male emotion and the importance of community.
  • Why: Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life
    "The Slap Heard 'Round the World"
    In this month’s Philosophical Currents, Jack Russell Weinstein puts a philosopher’s spin on “the slap” from the recent Oscars.
