Philosophical Currents
Jack Russell Weinstein, host of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, joins Main Street to discuss the philosophical aspects of current events.
Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise. Ashley Thornberg visits with Philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein.
Monday, November 28, 2022 - Philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins Ashley Thornberg for this month’s philosophical currents as he discusses affirmative action. This in light of the case before the United States Supreme Court concerning affirmative action and the higher education admission process.
Jack Russell Weinstein is here for our monthly episode of Philosophical Currents, an opportunity to take a philosophical dive into a current topic. Today he reflects on Halloween, specifically the curious behavior as people adopt alternative personas behind the masks. He visits with Ashley Thornberg.
Our monthly “Philosophical Currents” conversation touches upon timely topics as we visit with UND professor of philosophy Jack Weinstein. Today he visits with Main Street's Ashley Thornberg about the Venezuelan migrant crisis and a recent death of a teenager in North Dakota. How are those two events tied? Is it ever okay for politicians to gain from someone else's personal tragedy.
In a conversation during the Main Street show, UND professor Jack Russell Weinstein tackles a rich topic: equal protection under the law.
UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein visits with Ashley Thornberg in a conversation first airing on Prairie Public's Main Street show.
UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein visits with Alicia Hegland-Thorpe in a conversation first heard on the Main Street radio show.
One issue that touches on the divide between us, and affects numerous topics, is the reluctance or inability for people to change their minds.
For this month’s Philosophical Currents, Jack Russell Weinstein talks about male emotion and the importance of community.
In this month’s Philosophical Currents, Jack Russell Weinstein puts a philosopher’s spin on “the slap” from the recent Oscars.