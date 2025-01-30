On Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota, examines the ethical and philosophical implications of AI-powered "death bots"—digital replicas of deceased individuals created from their personal data. The discussion delves into complex issues such as consent, privacy, and the emotional impact on grieving individuals. Does this technology offer comfort and connection, or does it risk distorting reality and personal agency? Dr. Weinstein explores how these digital representations challenge our understanding of identity, autonomy, and the ethical responsibilities of those developing and using such innovations.