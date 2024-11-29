Community and Family Dynamics: Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein on Thanksgiving
In this episode of Philosophical Currents titled "Community and Family Dynamics," Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein delves into the deeper meaning of Thanksgiving and other holiday traditions. The discussion explores how these celebrations strengthen family and community bonds, foster meaningful philosophical conversations, and contribute to moral growth. Dr. Weinstein also examines the role of traditions in shaping both individual and collective identities, highlighting the profound ways holidays influence our sense of belonging and shared purpose.