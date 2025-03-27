Who Decides When We Die? Ethics of Assisted Death

In this Philosophical Currents segment, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein engages with the profound ethical and philosophical questions surrounding medically assisted death, using the story of Sandra Demontigny—a Quebec woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and an advocate for advance requests—as a point of reflection. Weinstein explores the complex tensions between personal autonomy and societal values, raising critical questions about the right to choose how and when we die, particularly in the context of degenerative illness. The discussion considers deeply layered issues, including the continuity of identity, the challenge of living meaningfully while preparing for death, and the evolving concept of dying with dignity. It also addresses the broader societal implications of normalizing assisted death, emphasizing the importance of personal narratives, cultural perspectives, and shifting definitions of life’s meaning in shaping ethical thought and public policy.