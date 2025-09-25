© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophical Currents

Can Happiness Be Taught—or Shared—Across Cultures?

Published September 25, 2025 at 7:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein is a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Institute for Philosophy in Public Life at the University of North Dakota. He is also the host of the public radio show Why? Philosophical discussions about everyday life (WHY? Radio for short). He is the author of four books and dozens of articles, and has edited five collections.

What does it really mean to be happy—and can happiness be taught or shared across cultures? In this month’s Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein of the University of North Dakota takes a closer look at Finland, which has repeatedly ranked as the world’s happiest country. Is their success rooted in reducing suffering through strong social systems, or in cultivating more joy through community and connection? We’ll explore whether happiness is best understood as “less misery,” “more joy,” or something in between—and consider whether Finland’s model can be transferred to other cultures, including our own. And, how does money impact happiness?

Philosophical Currents
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate