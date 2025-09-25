What does it really mean to be happy—and can happiness be taught or shared across cultures? In this month’s Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein of the University of North Dakota takes a closer look at Finland, which has repeatedly ranked as the world’s happiest country. Is their success rooted in reducing suffering through strong social systems, or in cultivating more joy through community and connection? We’ll explore whether happiness is best understood as “less misery,” “more joy,” or something in between—and consider whether Finland’s model can be transferred to other cultures, including our own. And, how does money impact happiness?