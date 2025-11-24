© 2025
Philosophical Currents

When the Music Becomes Us: A Philosophical Look at Identity, Memory & Jimmy Cliff

Published November 24, 2025 at 8:03 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, philosophy professor at the University of North Dakota, joins Prairie Public’s “Main Street” to discuss the lasting impact of music on personal identity following the death of reggae legend Jimmy Cliff.

Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff passed away today, prompting a deep reflection on how music shapes who we are. In this Philosophical Currents segment, UND philosophy professor Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins Main Street to explore why the songs we discover as teenagers become part of our emotional DNA, how music forms identity and community, and whether today’s instant-access digital listening changes that bond. From revival theaters and vinyl rituals to TikTok swipes and earbuds on the go, Weinstein examines how our relationship with music evolves—and why truly listening is never a waste of time.

