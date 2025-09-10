Naloxone is saving hundreds of lives a year in North Dakota

Public health officials worked tirelessly for years to get their arms around the opioid crisis that began in the 90s and early 2000s. Manufacturers and distributors later settled lawsuits after it was proven how addictive they were, and with those funds states were able to set up their own response programs. One way North Dakota combats overdose deaths from opioids is giving out thousands of doses of naloxone statewide every year - and it's making a big difference.