Fall Foods

Rick attended a bratwurst-eating contest at Wurst Bier Hall in downtown Fargo last Saturday, although he did not participate. The contest featured five contestants who had 30 minutes to eat as many bratwursts as possible. A man named AJ won the competition by consuming nine bratwursts with the buns.

Rick also plans to discuss fall food events around the region this week, noting that while it’s not technically fall yet, the season is starting to feel like it with school back in session. He shared a photo for the segment and suggested posting the last two food segments on the Prairie Plates website, as businesses and non-profits enjoy sharing them.

Upcoming fall food events include:



Horace Bean Days (Sept. 6-7 in Horace, ND)

Bismarck Food Truck Festival (Sept. 6-8 at the Downtown Depot in Bismarck, ND)

Red River Market (through October in Broadway Square, Fargo, ND)

Greater Moorhead Days (Sept. 5-14 in Moorhead, MN)

Pickled Fest (Sept. 14 in Wolverton, MN, featuring a pickle-judging competition)

Our Local Plate: Farm Fest and Market (at Doubting Thomas Farms, just south of Moorhead, MN)

Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair (Sept. 13-14 in downtown Bismarck, ND)

Williston Hotdish Festival (Oct. 12 at the Old Armory in Williston, ND)

Additionally, Rick mentions keeping an eye out for various pumpkin patch events as fall approaches.

