Prairie Plates

Oktoberfest Celebrations

Published September 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
Rick Gion

Rick Gion highlights the many Oktoberfest celebrations taking place in Fargo, Moorhead, Bismarck, and beyond. With deep German and Germans from Russia ethnic roots in North Dakota, Oktoberfest traditions are strong in the area, and various breweries and venues are hosting special events from September 21 through October 6. Wurst Bier Hall in downtown Fargo is offering authentic German beers, food specials, and stein hoisting competitions. Other locations, like Swing Barrel Brewing, Junkyard Brewing, and Drekker Brewing, feature brat feeds, beer releases, and fun contests. In Bismarck, Laughing Sun Brewery and Muddy River Mashers are hosting local Oktoberfest events, including homebrews and craft beer sampling. The episode captures the lively spirit of Oktoberfest in the region.

