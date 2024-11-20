Rick Gion shared audio from last Friday’s Lutefisk Festival at the Sons of Norway in downtown Fargo, featuring his interview with Chef Espen Tømte of Lillehammer, Norway. Tømte, an award-winning young chef, prepared lutefisk served with bacon, fingerling potatoes, lefse with goat cheese, mushy peas, and rommegrot pie bars, all complemented by Aass Beer, Aquavit, and holiday harp music. The event drew a packed house, with over 170 guests enjoying 220 pounds of roasted lutefisk sourced from Olsen’s Fish Company in Minneapolis. Roasted at 375°F and served with bacon drippings, this preparation offered a flavorful twist compared to the often over-poached, jelly-like lutefisk typically served in the U.S.