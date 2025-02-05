Chef, traveler, and storyteller Jay Ducote joins Prairie Plates and host Rick Gion to talk about the 2025 Hotdish Festival, where both served as judges. Ducote, who has built a career around food and media, shares his thoughts on North Dakota’s beloved hotdish tradition and the standout dishes from the festival. He also discusses his experience in North Dakota and his event at Rosewild at the Jasper Hotel. Plus, we find out what it’s like to appear on ESPN’s College GameDay—twice!