Chef Candace Stock Brings Indigenous Cuisine - Community Meal March 13
Chef Candace Stock, a Ho-Chunk Winnebago Indigenous chef, discusses her journey in the food industry and her passion for foraging and Indigenous cuisine. She's leading a special community meal this Thursday in Fargo with Chef Joe Swegarden, featuring a pay-what-you-can Indigenous menu that highlights tradition, sustainability, and cultural storytelling. Chef Stock is also the executive chef for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.