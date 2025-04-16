© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Prairie Plates

Prairie Plates - Nikki Berglund

Published April 16, 2025 at 12:56 PM CDT
Nova Eatery & Supper Club, downtown Fargo
Rick Gion
Nova Eatery & Supper Club, downtown Fargo

In this flavorful edition of Prairie Plates, Rick Gion welcomes Nikki Berglund, the driving force behind Nova Eatery and Supper Club, to share the story behind Fargo's newest downtown dining destination. Nikki recounts how the closure of their original location led to a quick, community-supported transformation of the former BernBaum's space into a warm, nostalgic supper club serving scratch-made dishes, from prime rib to cheese buttons to a standout relish tray. She reflects on her background in wine, and the evolution of her restaurant group.

