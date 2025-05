On this week's "Prairie Plates", Chef Candice Stock and Ashley Thornburg join Rick Gion and explore the world of foraging - from spruce tips to nettles to morel mushrooms - and how wild, local plants can be used for both flavor and healing. They preview their upcoming 'Urban Rewilding' event in Moorhead, where guests will forage, learn about the health benefits of wild plants, and experience a sauna session infused with natural aromatics.