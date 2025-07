This week on Prairie Plates, Rick interviews Katie Chin. Katie is a featured speaker at the upcoming TEDx Fargo event coming up on Wednesday, July 23rd taking place at Brewhalla in Fargo. Katie is a celebrity chef, award-winning cookbook author, spokesperson, food blogger, and the Culinary Ambassador to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Katie is also the daughter of Leeann Chin, a famous restaurant name that you may recognize.