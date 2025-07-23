© 2025
Prairie Plates

From California to Mabel's All Day: Sam Williams Serves Up Local

Published July 23, 2025 at 4:54 PM CDT
Sam Williams left California lockdowns behind to launch Mabel's All Day, a Bismarck food truck named for his daughter's and his family roots. Sam shares how his brie-and-bacon sandwiches, lamb tacos, and legendary smashburgers are building community one bite at a time, from farmers markets to rural fairs across North Dakota. Sam also talks about the BisMarket Farmers Market which offers North Dakota-grown products, supporting local farmers and providing fresh, community-sourced goods to Bismarck residents.

