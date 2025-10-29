Good Spirits at Fargo Eatery

Many who toil in the restaurant industry feel like they leave a little bit of themselves when they move on to another job, another town, or, perhaps even, another realm. At Nova Eatery and Supper Club in downtown Fargo, staff and a construction worker have reported encounters with some possible spirits that seem rather friendly. At least that was the experience when resident paranormal expert Rick Gion grabbed his ghost detecting equipment and Erik Deatherage, for a Prairie Plates Halloween field trip.