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Prairie Plates

Exploring the tinned fish trend with Luna Market in Fargo

Published March 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM CDT

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits Luna Market at Brewhalla in Fargo to explore the growing trend of tinned fish with cheesemonger Sage Baumbach. From sardines to smoked oysters, Rick and Sage sample unique flavors and talk about the health benefits of tinned fish. Plus, they recap Brewhalla’s recent "Cheese Rave," where 10 competitors, a live DJ, and hundreds of cheese lovers came together for a friendly cheese bite contest.

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