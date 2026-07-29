The Ojibwe Educator shares Indigenous food traditions with free cooking classes in Fargo

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion talks with April Smith, an Indigenous cooking instructor and herbalist known as The Ojibwe Educator. A member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, April lives in the Twin Cities and shares her knowledge of Indigenous traditions through cooking.

April has been hosting a series of free monthly cooking classes at the Indigenous Association in downtown Fargo called "Cooking by the 13 Moons." In the interview, April describes the inspiration behind the classes, the importance of seasonal ingredients, and what she has planned for Wednesday's event — including berry chicken salad, roasted squash, elk wild rice meatballs, and blue corn cake.

Event Details



What: Hands-on cooking class hosted by April Smith, The Ojibwe Educator

Hands-on cooking class hosted by April Smith, The Ojibwe Educator When: Wednesday, July 29, from 4-7pm

Wednesday, July 29, from 4-7pm Where: Indigenous Association, 720 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND

Indigenous Association, 720 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND How much: Free! No registration required.

The free classes are presented in partnership with NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center.