Episode 1 | Glen Phillips, David Wilcox, Denitia

Welcome to The Great American Folk Show podcast! Hosted by Tom Brosseau, the podcast features interviews, music, poetry, commentary, and more — curated from the show's beloved public radio broadcast.

Episode 1 features acclaimed folk singer David Wilcox and indie pop musician Denitia. Plus, Glen Phillips of alt-rock group Toad the Wet Sprocket reads "When JFK came to UND," an essay written by Tom Brosseau's father, Jim, about his experience seeing President John F. Kennedy speak at the University of North Dakota in 1963.

—

Is there a piece of music that always makes you cry? Tell Tom about it at officialtombrosseau@gmail.com.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.