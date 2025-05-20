CEO of Great Plains Food Bank stepping down

The CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank is announcing her departure from the organization.

Melissa Sobolik is stepping down to become the next CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence, Rhode Island. Her final day will be July 11, 2025.

Sobolik has worked with the Food Bank for the past 18 years, including the last four as CEO. In a media statement, Sobolik said that serving as CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank has been the honor of her life. "I am immensely proud of the work we have done together to end hunger and nourish hope across North Dakota and beyond. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities the organization and community have given me."

She continued, "It's certainly bittersweet and will be hard to leave, but I'm confident the Great Plains Food Bank will have continued success."

Chief Operating Officer Kate Molbert will be stepping in as interim CEO. The Food Bank’s Board of Directors has already begun a search for its next leader.