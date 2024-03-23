Episode 10 | Judy Collins, Dawn Landes, Michael Patrick F. Smith

Celebrate Women's History month with legendary folk artist Judy Collins and singer-songwriter Dawn Landes, who is releasing a reimagining of "The Liberated Women's Songbook from 1971" later this month. Plus, author and former North Dakota oil worker Micahel Patrick F. Smith reads from his New York Times Op-Ed, an appreciation of the late Toby Keith and shares an original song. And Tom performs a new tune inspired by the Magic City.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.