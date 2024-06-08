Episode 14 | Ann Savoy, Pacific Sunsets, and James Saez

Episode 14 features Cajun music ambassador Ann Savoy as she revisits her collaboration with Linda Ronstadt, one of the '70s legend's last vocal performances. Plus music from LA trio Pacific Sunsets, and producer James Saez talks about Nat King Cole album that's finally seeing the light of day.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.