Episode 19 features alt-folk artist Amythyst Kiah, folk duo Sons of Town Hall, Louisiana roots rockers Loose Cattle, and author CJ Leede reads from her new dystopian thriller, "American Rapture."

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.