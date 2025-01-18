Episode 27 | Evie Ladin, Lynn Miles, Jackson Pines, Jennifer Castle, Victor Sweeney

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 131 features banjoist Evie Ladin, Juno Award-winning songwriter Lynn Miles, Americana group Jackson Pines, singer-songwriter Jennifer Castle, and internet-famous mortician from Warren, Minnesota, Victor Sweeney.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.