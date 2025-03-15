Episode 32 | Chris Pierce, The Golden Dregs, Dave Murphy, Sarah McCoy

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 32 features singer-songwriter Chris Pierce, London band The Golden Dregs, musician Dave Murphy, and pianist Sarah McCoy.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.