D'Ya NoDak: Study begins on identifying efficiencies for ND colleges and universities

One of the studies passed by the 2025 North Dakota Legislature calls for a study of “institutions of higher education under the state board of higher education.” That phrase is directly from Senate Bill 2242.

The study will include, among other things, “methods to improve efficiency and collaboration among state institutions.”

But another phrase talks about consolidation of colleges and universities, and implementing satellite campuses of universities.

This hearkens back to the studies in the 1980s, and the creation of the North Dakota University System in 1990. Several ideas were floated, including the creation of those “satellite campuses,” connected to either the University of North Dakota or North Dakota State University. But because of backlash from the communities where the other campuses were located, all that was changed is their designation as “universities” instead of colleges.

Now, if the committee recommends closing any campuses, that would have to go to a vote of the people, because the names and locations are in the state Constitution. And those in the University System say they have heard of no plans to bring it up for a vote.

That study is just getting started.

Sentinel Project

Minot is preparing for the upgrade to the nuclear triad.

The project is called “Sentinel.” For the Minot Air Force Base, it means upgrades to the B-52 bombers, plus new missiles and missile silos. Minot is one of three locations to receive the upgrade – Malmstrom AFB in Montana and Warren AFB in Wyoming are the other two.

Minot is the only base with two nuclear missions.

It will mean Minot will have to handle a number of construction workers, as well as potential new airmen. Minot officials say they are ready for that. Minot has also named its new high school “Sentinel” – showing its commitment to the Air Force.