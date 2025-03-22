© 2025
The Great American Folk Show

Episode 33 | Thee Holy Brothers, Nikki O'Neil, Annie Dressner, Jules Reidy, Serena Chopra

Published March 22, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT
The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 33 features rock duo Thee Holy Brothers, music from Nikki O’Neil, singer Annie Dressner, singer-songwriter Jules Reidy, and poet Serena Chopra.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.

The Great American Folk Show
