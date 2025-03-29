Episode 34 | Tyler Grant, The Wildwoods, Emily Hines, and Paul Burch

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 34 features bluegrass player Tyler Grant, Americana trio The Wildwoods, musician Emily Hines, and an interview with Nashville musician Paul Burch.

Plus, we hear a letter from a listener about the “silent generation.”

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.