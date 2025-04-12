Episode 35 | Ynana Rose, Travis Seahorn, Donald Lindsay, Richie Lawrence, AJ Rosales

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 35 features folk artist Ynana Rose, Montana poet Travis Seahorn, Scottish traditional musician Donald Lindsay, songwriter Richie Lawrence, and progressive guitarist AJ Rosales.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.