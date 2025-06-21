Episode 41: Hillary Reynolds, Squid City Slingers, Katie Wallace, Joy Shannon, and Kurt Skinner

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 41 features Wisconsin singer-songwriter Hillary Reynolds, Minnesota bluegrass and jazz trio Squid City Slingers, country artist Katie Wallace, Celtic performer Joy Shannon, and Theodore Roosevelt historian and performer Kurt Skinner.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.