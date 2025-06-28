Episode 42: John Cowsill and Vicki Peterson, Jeremy Kingsbury, Willie Nile, Victoria Sorensen, and Figuring It Out

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 42 features Americana tunes from John Cowsill and Vicki Peterson, Scottish bagpipes by-way-of East Grand Forks from Jeremy Kingsbury, NYC rocker Willie Nile, and singer-songwriter Victoria Sorensen. Plus, live from Medora, North Dakota, family acoustic band Figuring It Out.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.