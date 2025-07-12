© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Great American Folk Show

Episode 43 | Shelby Earl, Josie Tompkins, Eoin Glackin, Ellie MacPhee, and Ned Swarbrick

Published July 12, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 43 features Seattle singer-songwriter Shelby Earl, fiddle player Josie Tompkins, Dublin musician Eoin Glackin, violinist and teacher Ellie MacPhee, and 16-year old folk musician Ned Swarbrick.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

The Great American Folk Show
Stay Connected