Episode 44 | Willi Carlisle, Deb Talan, Olivia Ellen Lloyd, Niall McNamee, and an update on the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 44 features singer-songwriter and poet Willi Carlisle, songwriter Deb Talan, alt-country musician Olivia Ellen Lloyd, and Irish singer Niall McNamee. Plus, a check-in with Glenn Gullickson, the visitors services assistant at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which opens next summer in Medora, North Dakota.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.