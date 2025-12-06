Episode 55 | Memory Phase, Our Captain Cried All Hands, The Paranoid Style, Bird, Herman Dune

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 55 features alt-pop group Memory Phase, London duo Our Captain Cried All Hands, garage band The Paranoid Style, Irish singer-songwriter Bird, and folk-rock musician Herman Dune.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.