Episode 74 | Kari Lyn, Tim Hennessy, Willem James Cowan, Stephen McCafferty, and Ali Holder

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 74 features Canadian singer Kari Lyn, folk musician Tim Hennessy, folk rocker Willem James Cowan, Scottish singer Stephen McCafferty, and indie artist Ali Holder.

Plus, Tom remembers Michael Smith, the piano player in the Medora music band, The Coal Diggers. He passed away in July

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.