What Things Are Worth Saving?

As one famous 80's pop song pointed out: we are living in a material world. From consumer goods that have personal attachments to languages and monuments that are historically or culturally meaningful, what value can we place on things, how should we rank them and should we pass them down? From the Mona Lisa to a guitar pick from a rock star, objects can be timeless and multi-generational or a burden to bear. Jack Russell Weinstein and his guest, Wellesley philosophy professor Erich Hatala Matthes explore the question: why should we save for posterity?