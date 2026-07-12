How do philosophers talk about suicide
Host Jack Russell Weinstein welcomes philosophers Michael Cholbi and Paolo Stellino for a conversation on one of the most difficult subjects: suicide. Drawing from The Oxford Handbook of the Philosophy of Suicide, they discuss the philosophy of suicide through the perspective of different cultures, religions, and philosophical traditions. Rather than offering simple moral conclusions, the discussion considers questions of mental health, assisted suicide, martyrdom and the right to determine one's own life.