Is it immoral the world is profiting from shame?
From viral videos that turn public embarrassment into entertainment to advertising that exploits personal insecurities, shame has become a powerful tool for attracting attention and making money. But what happens when humiliation becomes profitable? Host Jack Russell Weinstein welcomes Cathy O’Neil to Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life for a conversation about the ethics of public shaming, corporate manipulation and the consequences of turning vulnerability into a business model.