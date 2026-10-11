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WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

Is it immoral the world is profiting from shame?

Published October 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

From viral videos that turn public embarrassment into entertainment to advertising that exploits personal insecurities, shame has become a powerful tool for attracting attention and making money. But what happens when humiliation becomes profitable? Host Jack Russell Weinstein welcomes Cathy O’Neil to Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life for a conversation about the ethics of public shaming, corporate manipulation and the consequences of turning vulnerability into a business model.

WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life
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