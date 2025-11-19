What Mike's Playing: The Mavericks

Raul Malo, lead singer, songwriter and frontman of Latin-infused country rockers The Mavericks, is battling Stage 4 cancer, and recently had to leave in the midst of a tour for more treatment. His commanding pipes and larger-than-life presence has electrified crowds around the world, including here in North Dakota where Mike Olson was amazed by a show at the Chester Fritz in Grand Forks in the 1990's.

At the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville December 5h and 6h, an all-star group of friends, including Marty Stuart, JD McPherson, Jimmy Vaughan and more, will back up The Mavericks for a tribute concert to Raul. You can hear The Mavericks catalogue on Into the Music with Mike Olson, weekdays 9-1am and and from noon-6pm.